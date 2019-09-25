Food writer, chef and Peruvian cuisine specialist, Carlos Olaechea will present an evening entitled Discover Peruvian cuisine at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at Park Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City. He has written for the Boston Globe and Food52, and has a master's degree in gastronomy from Boston University.
The event begins with a traditional Peruvian drink, and a presentation about Peruvian history, geography, and different immigrant groups. Participants will sample Peruvian-style corn nuts, Peruvian Botija olives, hot sauces, Manjar Blanco a Peruvian-style caramel, and carob syrup. Guests will peruse Peruvian ingredients and cooking tools as well.
To conclude the evening, Olaechea will demonstrate the steps of preparing a Wisconsin adaptation of a traditional salad called solterito. The Wisconsin version is made with potatoes, peas, onions, tomatoes, corn, olives, and cheese curds in a vinaigrette.
There is no cost but a free will donation will be accepted. Class is limited to 30 participants. For reservations by Oct. 4, call 608-963-8451, or email parkhallevents@gmail.com.
