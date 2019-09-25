Discover Wisconsin explores Reedsburg on Sept. 28

Discover Wisconsin, the state’s leading media brand and tourism TV show, will be shining the spotlight on Reedsburg in an upcoming episode. “Reedsburg – A Hub of Fun for Everyone” airs at 10 a.m. Sept. 28. on Fox Sports Wisconsin and at 6:30 p.m. on WKOW TV 27. The episode is also now available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Smart TV, Apple TV, and available for online streaming at discoverwisconsin.com.
The show will begin with the annual Lazy Beaver Canoe Race on the Baraboo River, and then heads to the 400 State Trail, a 22-mile four-season bike trail that connects Reedsburg to Elroy. The Discover Wisconsin crew wraps up an active day by unwinding at Reedsburg’s Concerts in the Park.
Co-host Eric Paulsen takes to the air and to the griddle at the Rotary Fly-In Drive-In Breakfast, where he arrives by chopper and then helps to make breakfast with local volunteers. Co-host Mariah Haberman heads to Reedsburg Uncorked, a springtime event featuring local shops, chocolate and wine. Haberman takes in Butterfest, Reedsburg’s famous summer festival, and checks out its parade, carnival, “Bossy Bingo” and the demolition derby.
