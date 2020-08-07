Discover Wisconsin explores The Cheese Curd Crawl trend Aug. 8-9

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Discover Wisconsin, the state’s leading media brand and tourism TV show, shines the spotlight on Wisconsin restaurants and creameries that produce the iconic cheese curds made throughout the state at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 on Fox Sports Wisconsin. The episode is available to stream at discoverwisconsin.com. This episode was produced in partnership with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

Co-host Eric Paulsen kicks off the episode at the Dane County Farmers Market in Madison to taste Hook’s famous cheese curds, then visits Arena Cheese, where he learns the scientific secrets behind cheese curds’ signature squeak. He goes behind the scenes of the curd-making process and gets a sneak peek at how fresh Wisconsin milk becomes the squeaky cheese curds.

Next stop is The Old Fashioned in Madison to savor the fried curds voted Best Cheese Curds in Wisconsin by USA Today, then to the Best Cheese Curd runner up, Curd Girl, a Madison-based food cart that uses Crave Bros Farmstead Cheese to exclusively specialize in fried cheese curds.