Discover Wisconsin features Castle Rock Lake area

Discover Wisconsin, the state’s tourism TV show, will shine the spotlight on the Castle Rock Lake Area in “Castle Rock” at 10 a.m. Jan. 23 on Fox Sports Wisconsin and on Roku, Smart TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV and at discoverwisconsin.com.
Host Mariah Haberman kicks off the episode at Pavloski Waterfront Developments, a collection of affordable lake-front properties with family-friendly amenities that bring lake life to everyday life. These lakefront properties come with their own sand beach, a boat slip on Castle Rock Lake, and access to a clubhouse with indoor pools and other amenities. Find out why these properties are the perfect “Up North” destination.
Next, Haberman heads to Shipwreck Bay, a local hotspot for meals, lake views, and vacation atmosphere. Run by father-and-son team Jack and Brian Hall, this bar and grill has been a Castle Rock tradition since the 90s and continues to bring family and friends together all summer long.
The DW crew then floats down the Wisconsin River with Sandy Shores Tubing. This family-friendly resort includes campgrounds, a bar and grill, and opportunities for groups to spend the day floating down the scenic riverway.
Haberman goes on to explore Lemonweir, a township just south of Castle Rock Lake and located along the winding Lemonweir River that’s ripe with outdoor recreation and beautiful scenery. There she talks with locals about their favorite things to do on the water and explores the riverway with Country Cruisin’ Canoes and Kayaks. The Lemonweir River flows to the Wisconsin River, which is part of an innovative dam system that formed two of the largest inlet lakes in Wisconsin. Organizations like the Petenwell and Castle Rock Stewards work to improve the quality of the water in the area and preserve the natural resources that the Castle Rock Lake Area has to offer. Places like the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge benefit from this conservation work and are home to a thriving bird and wildlife population.
The episode wraps up at Woodside Ranch in Mauston. This all-inclusive dude ranch offers all kinds of outdoor fun for the whole family including horseback riding, fishing, kayaking, and the chance to meet buffalos, llamas, and goats. Haberman starts her day on the ranch with a breakfast horseback ride, followed by archery and a wagon ride, and ends her day with a family-style dinner and s’mores by the bonfire.
"I am thrilled to name the Castle Rock Lake Area an official 2020 Discover Wisconsin Choice Destination!" said Haberman.
Behind the scenes information about the “Castle Rock” episode is also featured in episode 1 of Discover Wisconsin’s official podcast, The Cabin, which premiered Jan. 31, 2020 and is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast streaming apps.
For more information, visit discoverwisconsin.com.