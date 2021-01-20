Discover Wisconsin features Castle Rock Lake area

Discover Wisconsin, the state’s tourism TV show, will shine the spotlight on the Castle Rock Lake Area in “Castle Rock” at 10 a.m. Jan. 23 on Fox Sports Wisconsin and on Roku, Smart TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV and at discoverwisconsin.com.

Host Mariah Haberman kicks off the episode at Pavloski Waterfront Developments, a collection of affordable lake-front properties with family-friendly amenities that bring lake life to everyday life. These lakefront properties come with their own sand beach, a boat slip on Castle Rock Lake, and access to a clubhouse with indoor pools and other amenities. Find out why these properties are the perfect “Up North” destination.

Next, Haberman heads to Shipwreck Bay, a local hotspot for meals, lake views, and vacation atmosphere. Run by father-and-son team Jack and Brian Hall, this bar and grill has been a Castle Rock tradition since the 90s and continues to bring family and friends together all summer long.

The DW crew then floats down the Wisconsin River with Sandy Shores Tubing. This family-friendly resort includes campgrounds, a bar and grill, and opportunities for groups to spend the day floating down the scenic riverway.