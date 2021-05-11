Discover Wisconsin launches annual photo contest

Discover Wisconsin has launched its annual photo contest via social media. In partnership with Wisconsin Counties Association, 12 fan-submitted photos will be published in Discover Wisconsin’s annual calendar, featuring images of Wisconsin destinations. The photo contest is accessible on the Discover Wisconsin’s Blog “The Bobber,” at bobber.discoverwisconsin.com/2022-calendar-contest. Entries will be accepted until May 31.

Following the submission and voting period, the Discover Wisconsin crew will select the top 12 photos, with one featured on the cover. The 2022 Discover Wisconsin Calendars will be available for purchase in fall 2021 at shop.discoverwisconsin.com.

Applicants must submit an original digital photo, at least 300dpi and no smaller than 5-inch by 7-inch jpeg file format, that features a Wisconsin destination and include their name, address, email address, photo location and photo caption. For more guidelines, visit bobber.discoverwisconsin.com/2022-calendar-contets. The photo winners will be announced via social media channels.