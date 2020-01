Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Discover Wisconsin will hold a premiere featuring the Castle Rock area with networking from 4:30-5 p.m. followed by the presentation at 5 p.m. Feb. 5 at The Lodge, 104 Lodge Lane, Mauston. This episode will feature the following businesses, Pavloski Waterfront Developments, Shipwreck, Sandy Shores Tubing and Resort, Woodside Ranch, Town of Lemonwier, Country Cruisin Kayaks and Canoes. Cash bar available.