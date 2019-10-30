Discover Wisconsin, the state’s leading media brand and tourism TV show, will be shining the spotlight on local winter events and activities in an upcoming episode. “Wisconsin’s Winter Wonderlands” airs at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 on Fox Sports Wisconsin. The episode is also now available to stream on Roku, Smart TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV, and on discoverwisconsin.com.
Co-host Mariah Haberman heads to Devil’s Head Resort in Merrimac, which features 32 runs, seven chairlifts and a ski school. The segment also highlights the Merrimac Preserve, Rustic Ridge Cabins, H’s Place and The Old Schoolhouse.
Co-host Eric Paulsen makes his way to the twin communities of Sauk City and Prairie du Sac for Bald Eagle Watching Days, which is hosted by the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council in an effort to educate the public about the incredible birds. Local businesses also get involved in the cause, like Wollersheim Winery & Distillery, which has created a special wine called Eagle White. Also highlighted are River Arts Gallery and Friends of Great Sauk State Trail.
