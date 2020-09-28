Discussion on expanding Amtrak service planned

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday, a gathering of elected officials, Democratic candidates, passenger rail supporters and common citizens will gather in support of expanding Amtrak service in Columbia County. Currently Amtrak serves Columbia County once a day, both directions between Chicago and Minneapolis/St.Paul. That service is slated to be reduced to three times per week starting Oct. 19. Gov. Tony Evers has proposed expanding the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, Chicago service to twice a day each direction.

A candidate meet and greet/fundraiser with Mayor Michael Thom begins at 4 p.m. at the Amtrak Station, 359 N Ludington, Columbus.

Then the train will depart for Portage then the Wisconsin Dells where a meet and greet/fundraiser will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Community Room, Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells.

Three train paintings/prints will be raffled as a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Columbia County.

For tickets or more information, visit amtrak.com/tickets/departure.html or Margo Miller, Democratic Party of Columbia County, at margo2paint@gmail.com or 608-212-1876.