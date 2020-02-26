Discussion on solving the vaping crisis set

E-cigarette use among high school students nationwide has grown from 11% in 2017 to 27.5% in 2019, and 10.5% of middle school students also report using vaping materials in the last 30 days.

“Solving the Vaping Crisis: A Community Conversation” discussion will take place from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, 1006 Connie Road, Baraboo, in room A104 of the Giese Lecture Hall in the Umhoefer Building.

Participants can learn more about the impact of vaping in the community and help recommend steps for leaders to take. State and local experts from the School District of Baraboo, city of Baraboo, South Central Wisconsin Tobacco-Free Coalition, the Baraboo Police Department, and others will attend.

For more information, call Ed Janireo at 608-355-5242 or email janairoe@uwplatt.edu.