Display boards created at high school

The School District of Wisconsin Dells and the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation have partnered to create new display boards that are now located in the high school. These boards will be updated each year to give special recognition to amazing students and people in our community.

The WDEF Department Scholarships are awarded to students that have shared their connection and personal growth in the department they applied for by creating a portfolio and giving a presentation to community evaluators.

The Distinguished Achievement Hall of Fame display board honors new and past inductees of the award. Recipients are distinguished alumni, community members, or educators of the Wisconsin Dells School District who have achieved notable success, either from extraordinary accomplishment or a career of exceptional professionalism or humanitarian achievement.

Future plans include plaques inside the display case honoring the WDEF Academic Excellence Award recipients. A picture of each student as well as the name of the scholarship sponsor will be included.