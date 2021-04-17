 Skip to main content
Dispose of medications at Drug Take Back event
COLUMBUS — The Columbus Police Department and Prairie Ridge Health will host a drive-thru event to dispose of unwanted, unneeded or expired medications for National Drug Take Back Day, from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 24 at Prairie Ridge Health, 1515 Park Ave., Columbus.

Participants can drive to the main entrance, turn medications over to officers, without exiting their vehicle and drive away. Liquids and syringes, even unused, cannot be accepted.

For more information, visit cityofcolumbuswi.com.

