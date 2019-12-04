District Gov. Tim McClain visits with Sauk Prairie Lions Club

On Nov. 20, the Sauk Prairie Lions Club and District Gov. Tim McClain of Sparta, talked about how Lions Clubs across Wisconsin are making a difference in the lives of their communities. New member Carrie Paspichal was also inducted into the Sauk Prairie Lions Club. Pictured, from left, are Tim McClain, Carrie Paspichal, and Jerry Fiene.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)