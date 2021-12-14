DNR improving forested land in Rowan Creek Fishery Area

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues its work improving the forested land that houses popular hiking trails in the portion of Rowan Creek Fishery Area immediately west of the village of Poynette.

A logging crew will thin the woods in the “Pine Island” area of Rowan Creek to allow more growing space for current trees.

Hikers must heed the trail closings for the boardwalks that lead to the “Pine Island” as the loggers will be unable to see hikers on the trail while harvesting trees.

Signs have been posted on the trails in several areas to protect the safety of the public users when crews are running machinery in the area.

Thinning refers to removing some trees from an area to give others more room and resources to grow. Most of the trees in that area will remain. Foresters have carefully marked which trees are to be removed by the logging crew.

Several phases of forest management activities have taken place, including dramatic changes during the past few years and the temporary closure of trails.