DNR improving forested land in Rowan Creek Fishery Area

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues its work improving the forested land that houses popular hiking trails in the portion of Rowan Creek Fishery Area immediately west of the village of Poynette.
A logging crew will thin the woods in the “Pine Island” area of Rowan Creek to allow more growing space for current trees.
Hikers must heed the trail closings for the boardwalks that lead to the “Pine Island” as the loggers will be unable to see hikers on the trail while harvesting trees.
Signs have been posted on the trails in several areas to protect the safety of the public users when crews are running machinery in the area.
Thinning refers to removing some trees from an area to give others more room and resources to grow. Most of the trees in that area will remain. Foresters have carefully marked which trees are to be removed by the logging crew.
Several phases of forest management activities have taken place, including dramatic changes during the past few years and the temporary closure of trails.
The DNR’s forestry staff were concerned with the health of the trees where most of the hiking trails exist because oak wilt was killing many of the larger trees. This is not a high-value timber sale; most of the oak logs are of poor quality and condition.
The other primary concern was the dense buckthorn in the understory. Buckthorn is a non-native shrub that invades our woodlands, prairies, wetlands, and parks. Non-native, invasive plants grow more vigorously and choke out native plants and seedlings, eventually eliminating desirable species on the landscape. The buckthorn was controlled through forestry mowing and targeted herbicide applications.
A logging contractor began working in this area in the fall and winter of 2020/2021. In the spring of 2021, 10,500 native tree seedlings were planted to supplement natural forest regeneration. Species that have little to no susceptibility to oak wilt were selected. The public is encouraged to look for the young trees to sprout leaves again next spring. Almost all the white pine trees in this area will remain for aesthetics and as a natural seed source.
While these operations have and will bring dramatic changes to some of this area, they will help to ensure that diverse, healthy forests will be there for future generations of hikers and users of the Rowan Creek Fishery Area to enjoy.