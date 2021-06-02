DNR investigating carp kill

Mark Baldock, fisheries management technician, issued an Advanced Wisconsin DNR regarding a complaint about a fish kill on Beaver Dam Lake on May 27. Upon investigation, the DNR noticed that thousands of last year’s common carp were dead or in poor states. They showed signs of sloughing skin and cloudy eyes.

The DNR was able to collect samples to the lab for analysis. There is no additional information available at this time, but the situation is under investigation.

Use good judgement and stay away from areas of dead fish.