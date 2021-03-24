DNR seeks comments on bike trail

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources proposes to issue a permit for the North-South Bike Trail construction project which may result in the incidental taking of a rare lizard and turtle.

Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that do not put the species' overall population at risk.

The village of Poynette proposes to install an 8-foot paved bike path in the Highway Q and CS right-of-way between Bluebird Circle and South Main Street. The bike path will be fully contained within the road’s right-of-way, a combination of unmanicured areas, residential lawns and woods.

The state-endangered glass lizard and ornate box turtle have been confirmed to be in the vicinity of the project site. DNR staff determined that the proposed project may result in the incidental taking of some lizards and turtles.

The department has concluded that the proposed project is not likely to appreciably reduce the likelihood of the survival or recovery of the species within the state, the whole plant-animal community of which they are a part or the habitat that is critical to their existence.