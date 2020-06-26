DNR seeks comments on Cambria drinking water review


The village of Cambria is an applicant for funding through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. The projects primarily include the installation of a new well, well building and connecting lines.

The project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The department is soliciting public comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Written or verbal comments are encouraged by July 6. Provide comments to Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, Department of Natural Resources, CF/2 101 S. Webster St. PO Box 7921, Madison WI 53707, 608-266-9955.

