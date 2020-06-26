DNR seeks comments on Cambria drinking water review

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The village of Cambria is an applicant for funding through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. The projects primarily include the installation of a new well, well building and connecting lines.

The project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The department is soliciting public comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Written or verbal comments are encouraged by July 6. Provide comments to Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, Department of Natural Resources, CF/2 101 S. Webster St. PO Box 7921, Madison WI 53707, 608-266-9955.