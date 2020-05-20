DNR seeks public comment on master plan

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is developing a master plan for properties it manages in the Central Sand Hills region, which includes all of Marquette County and portions of Adams, Columbia, Dane, Green Lake, Portage, Sauk, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago counties.
The department manages almost 92,000 acres of land in the region in a series of parks, natural areas, fish and wildlife areas, and a variety of other types of properties including fish hatcheries, the Poynette Game Farm, water access sites, and parcels acquired under different statewide authorities.
Some of the more popular properties that will be part of this master plan include Devil’s Lake and Hartman Creek state parks; fishery areas along the Mecan, Pine, White and Willow rivers; Grand River Marsh, Germania, Lawrence Creek and White River Marsh wildlife areas; Observatory Hill, Parfrey’s Glen, and Gibraltar Rock natural areas; and portions of the Ice Age Trail.
As a first step in the process, the department is seeking public perspectives, suggestions and ideas on current recreation uses and experiences at these properties; regional recreation needs that the properties may be well-suited to provide; current and future habitat management objectives and strategies; and issues that the department should consider or evaluate in the planning process.
Due to social distancing guidelines, a public open house meeting will not be hosted. The public can provide input at https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/lands/propertyplanning/centralsandhills via the online input form; printable input form to provide comments on specific properties; printable input form to provide comments on general issues related to use and management of DNR properties in the region; or email, write or call the lead planner John Pohlman at john.pohlman@wisconsin.gov or 608-264-6263.
The public comment period has been extended to June 12 to allow people extra time to review materials and provide input.
