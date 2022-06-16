Dodge County 4-H hosts Fun Run/Walk 5K

Dodge County 4-H will host its first Fun Run/Walk 5K held rain or shine Saturday, July 16 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the race to follow at 9:15 a.m. Registration fee is $10 for all enrolled 4-H members, $15 for non 4-H youth and $20 for adult participants 18 and older. Participants will receive water, Gatorade, snacks, and an official race T-shirt. Prizes awarded to those who best represent the “GO GREEN 4-H spirit.” Free childcare provided for potty-trained children up to age 10. Registration forms available at https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu.
Requests for reasonable accommodations for disabilities or limitations should be made prior to the date of the activity so that proper arrangements can be made. In certain situations, information related to requests may be shared with staff or units necessary to help coordinate an appropriate accommodation.
For more information, contact Heather Rynearson, Dodge County 4-H summer agent, at 920-386-3790 or email hrynearson@co.dodge.wi.us.