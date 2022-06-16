Dodge County 4-H hosts Fun Run/Walk 5K

Dodge County 4-H will host its first Fun Run/Walk 5K held rain or shine Saturday, July 16 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the race to follow at 9:15 a.m. Registration fee is $10 for all enrolled 4-H members, $15 for non 4-H youth and $20 for adult participants 18 and older. Participants will receive water, Gatorade, snacks, and an official race T-shirt. Prizes awarded to those who best represent the “GO GREEN 4-H spirit.” Free childcare provided for potty-trained children up to age 10. Registration forms available at https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu.