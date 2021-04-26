Dodge County Board has supervisor vacancy

There is a vacancy in the seat representing District 9 of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors. District 9 consists of Wards 1 in the Town of Herman, Wards 1 and 2 in the Town of Hubbard and the Village of Iron Ridge. The vacancy will be filled by an appointment made by the County Board chairman and confirmed by the Dodge County Board. The term will run until April 19, 2022.

Residents of Supervisory District 9 interested in filling the vacancy should submit a letter of application by May 13 to Russell Kottke, chairman, Dodge County Board of Supervisors, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. Kottke will review the letters and give applicants a chance to present their qualifications to him. He will then select the candidate he feels will best serve the people of District 9 and submit an appointment to the Dodge County Board for confirmation.

For more information or a map of the district, visit co.dodge.wi.gov/home/showdocument?id=4440 or contact Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County clerk at 920-386-3605.