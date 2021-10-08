Dodge County Board has supervisor vacancy

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Board of Supervisors has a vacancy in the seat representing District 5 of Wards 4-11 in the town of Beaver Dam and Ward 2 in the town of Calamus. The vacancy will be filled by an appointment by the County Board chair and confirmed by the Dodge County Board. The term will run until April 19, 2022.

Interested residents of Supervisory District 5 should submit a letter of application to Russell Kottke, chairman of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, at rkottke@co.dodge.wi.us by Oct. 20. Kottke will review the letters and applicants will present their qualifications, then select the candidate and submit an appointment to the Dodge County Board for confirmation.

For a map of the district or questions, visit co.dodge.wi.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/2170/637486543186300000 or contact Karen Gibson, Dodge County Clerk at 920-386-3605.