Dodge County Board has supervisor vacancy
There is a vacancy in the seat representing District 16 of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors. District 16 consists of the village of Lomira and Wards 2 and 3 in the Town of Lomira. The vacancy will be filled by an appointment made by the County Board chairman and confirmed by the Dodge County Board. The term will run until April 19, 2022.

Residents of Supervisory District 16 interested in filling the vacancy should submit a letter of application by Friday, June 4 to Russell Kottke, chairman, Dodge County Board of Supervisors, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. Kottke will review the letters and give applicants a chance to present their qualifications to him. He will then select the candidate he feels will best serve the people of District 16 and submit an appointment to the Dodge County Board for confirmation.

For more information or a map of the district, visit co.dodge.wi.gov/home/showdocument?id=2159 or contact Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County clerk at 920-386-3605.

