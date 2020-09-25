Dodge County Board seeks supervisor to fill vacancy

JUNEAU — There is a vacancy in the seat representing District 7 of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors. District 7 consists of Ward 2, Town of Burnett, Wards 4, 5 and 6, Town of Hubbard, Town of Oak Grove, Ward 3, Village of Kekoskee, Wards 1 and 7, city of Horicon and Ward 8, city of Mayville. The vacancy will be filled by an appointment to be made by the County Board chair and confirmed by the Dodge County Board. The term will run until April 19, 2022.

Residents of Supervisory District 7 interested in filling the vacancy should submit a letter of interest by Tuesday to Russell Kottke, chairman, Dodge County Board of Supervisors, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. Chairman Kottke will review the letters of interest and give interested applicants a chance to present their qualifications to him. He will then select the candidate he feels will best serve the people of District 7 and submit an appointment to the Dodge County Board for confirmation. It is anticipated that the board will act on the appointment at the County Board meeting on Oct. 20.