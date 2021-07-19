Dodge County Fair in need of people interested in grounds crew positions

The Dodge County Fair is about a month away and work is continuing on the fairgrounds, however the biggest concern is getting a grounds crew for the fair.

Dodge County Fair Board President Doug Ninmann said that there is still work going on at the fairgrounds including painting, adding a memorial flag pole and lots of work in the barns. However the biggest concern is in hiring the grounds crew.

The grounds crew picks up the garbage around the fairgrounds during the fair and may be needed for things like fixing fences as they care for the fair grounds.

Anyone interested in these paid positions, must be at least 16-years-old, can contact the Dodge County Fair Office at 885-3586.