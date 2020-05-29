Dodge County Fairest of the Fair applications available

The initial round of judging as well as the crowning of the 2020 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair will take place on July 13 at the Bayside Supper Club. Contestants will arrive in the early afternoon and participate in a short series of workshops focused on public speaking, interviewing and media training presented by local supporters of the program.

All applicants for the Fairest of the Fair position will receive gifts from Dodge County sponsors, valuable interview experience, and build self-confidence all while having a great time. The application can be completed online using Google Forms which can found on the Fairest of the Fair Facebook page. All applications must be received by Sunday, at 12 a.m. on Friday, June 19 for consideration.