Dodge County Fairest of the Fair applications available
0 comments

Dodge County Fairest of the Fair applications available

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The initial round of judging as well as the crowning of the 2020 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair will take place on July 13 at the Bayside Supper Club. Contestants will arrive in the early afternoon and participate in a short series of workshops focused on public speaking, interviewing and media training presented by local supporters of the program.

All applicants for the Fairest of the Fair position will receive gifts from Dodge County sponsors, valuable interview experience, and build self-confidence all while having a great time. The application can be completed online using Google Forms which can found on the Fairest of the Fair Facebook page. All applications must be received by Sunday, at 12 a.m. on Friday, June 19 for consideration.

For more information, email danielle@mayberryfarmswi.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brost earns $750 scholarship
Community

Brost earns $750 scholarship

Jacob Brost, a University of Wisconsin-Madison student, is the recipient of the Tom Reineck Memorial $750 scholarship. He is the son of Kody a…

Community

County courts open June 1

The Dodge County Courts will open for in-person hearings starting at 8 a.m. Monday, June 1. The courts have developed a comprehensive operatio…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News