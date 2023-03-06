JUNEAU — The February 4-H Family Learning Day was held Feb. 25 at Dodgeland School following a two-year hiatus. Youth were offered a variety of one-hour sessions in which they could learn about 4-H projects, fun crafts, try new foods, and experience new games. Popular sessions were Cake Decorating, Fun Snacks, Bee Besties, Bovine Reproductive System, Games Galore, Incredible Edibles, Cheese Making, Cupcake Decorating, and Tie-Dyeing. A pop-up shop was also offered with 4-H items like t-shirts, and backpacks available for sale.

The largest session attended was Youth for the Quality Care of Animals which is a required session for livestock project members to attend or participate in the Meat Animal Sale, the Dairy Youth Auction, or the Small Animal Auction at the Dodge County Fair and to attend the State Fair with their project animals.

Another Family Learning Day will take place on March 25. Registration for this event is due by March 10. This event is open to the public and more information available at http://dodge.extension.wisc.edu.

For more information about Dodge County 4-H, visit http://dodge.extension.wisc.edu or call 920-386-3790.