JUNEAU — On March 25, 4-H Family Learning Day was held at Dodgeland School with more than 100 youth.

Youth selected from a variety of one-hour sessions to learn about their 4-H projects, new hobbies, and fun crafts. New session highlights were Fishing Basics and Wisconsin Wildlife. Capt. Greg Karch of “Learn to Fish” presented the Fishing Basics session. Participants learned about types of fish, bait and techniques of fishing. They also received a free fully rigged fishing rod, a fishing guidebook and a T-shirt. Liz Herzmann, wildlife conservation educator and wildlife management from Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center presented the Wisconsin Wildlife session. Youth learned about native animals in Wisconsin and were able to handle pelts and skulls from them.

Other Popular sessions were Photography, Pig Breeds & Ear Notching, Cake Decorating, Succulent or Cactus, Cheese Making, Trapping, and Tote-ally Simple.

Marie Witzel, Dodge County 4-H/positive youth development educator, presented a session where youth put an electric circuit together to light up a clear plastic name tag.

The largest attended session was Youth for the Quality Care of Animals where youth learned about quality care of animals and about relating this information to the public. This is a required session for livestock project members for participating in the Meat Animal Sale, the Dairy Youth Auction, the Small Animal Auction at the Dodge County Fair and the State Fair.

For more information, visit http://dodge.extension.wisc.edu or call 920-386-3790.