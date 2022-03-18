Dodge County law enforcement offers scholarship

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association offers a scholarship opportunity for local high school seniors or current college students. The scholarship is $500 for a four-year program or $250 for a two-year program.
The DCELEA, an association of the senior administrators of all the local law enforcement entities in Dodge County, is making available two scholarship opportunities. The scholarship program is designed to assist a Dodge County resident that is pursuing a degree in criminal justice or related field at an accredited university or technical college. The applicant must be a full-time student as determined by the college or university.
The application deadline is May 1, available through the local police department, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, Dodge County area high schools or any of the correctional facilities within Dodge County.
For more information, contact DCELEA secretary/treasurer Dave Beal of the Juneau Police Department at 920-386-4810 or email dbeal@cityofjuneau.net.