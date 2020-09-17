Dodge County’s Saturday Flea Market

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dodge County flea market Saturday

A flea market will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Dodge County Fairgrounds, Highway 33, Beaver Dam, rain or shine. The final flea market is scheduled to be held on Oct. 17. The events are held both indoors and outdoors and parking is always free. Attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, bring shopping bags, totes and wagons and wear a mask, while social-distancing.

When attending the September event, expect to find unique pieces of furniture, vintage clothing, toys and dolls, handmade crafts, seasonal décor, metal and woodwork pieces, vintage glassware, tools and more. Also available are pumpkins, apples, seasonal baked goods, nuts and dips for fall entertaining. Concessions will continue to be offered, supporting Frosty’s Fosters Animal Rescue.

For those interested in becoming vendors, only one direct-sales booth per business is allowed at each market. For more information on becoming a vendor, email dcfairwi@gmail.com. To register, visit form.jotform.com/200365185803957. Vendors who wish to register for October should use the following form.jotform.com/200365164066955. The booth rental fee is $20 per event, plus a $1 online processing fee.