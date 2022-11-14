Dodge County seeks public input on parks plan

Dodge County Land Resources and Parks is beginning its five-year update of the county’s Parks, Outdoor Recreation and Open Space Plan and seeks public input. The plan will help reassess priorities and recommendations to help guide decisions regarding the County Parks and Trails System. The plan update allows Dodge County to maintain eligibility for State grants.

Dodge County residents and parks and trails users are encouraged to provide input to help develop the plan. To gather as much critical feedback as feasible, a survey, focus groups and a public open house will be part of the planning process.

The county-wide Parks and Trails Survey is available through Dec. 16 at dodgeparks.com or via hard copy from the Dodge County Land Resources and Parks office 127 E. Oak St., Juneau or call 920-386-3700 or email parks@co.dodge.wi.us to request.

Focus Group meetings will take place in late November. If interested in participating in a focus group interview either in person or virtually, call or email the County Parks Office at 920-386-3700 or parks@co.dodge.wi.us and let us know what organization, user group and/or park/trail you most identify with.

The Public Open House is tentatively scheduled for late winter/early spring for review and comment on the draft plan.

The plan and public input focuses on county-owned and maintained parks, natural areas, outdoor recreation areas, and trails. Except for Gold Star Trail and Wild Goose Trail, recreational facilities within incorporated cities and villages are not included in this planning process. The planning process will take place over the next six months with a goal of adoption in spring 2023.

For more information on the planning process and ways to provide input, see the Dodge County Parks and Trails website at dodgeparks.com and click on the Park Plan link, or contact Dodge County Parks at 920-386-3700, parks@co.dodge.wi.us or mail to Dodge County Parks, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039.