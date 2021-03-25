Dodge County Sheriff’s office earns recognition

In 2020, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to more than 37,381 calls for service, from criminal investigations to mental health crisis interventions to ordinance violations and animal complaints. To maintain a consistent and professional response, the agency relies on comprehensive, up-to-date policies.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was recognized by the Lexipol Connect program for achieving Gold level for consistently and effectively disseminating policies to officers, issuing timely policy updates as laws change and ensuring officers are trained on policies, according to a March 25 press release. Lexipol is the nation’s leading content, policy and training platform for public safety agencies. The Connect program tracks the sheriff’s office’s performance on five metrics proven to measure success in policy management.