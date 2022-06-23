Dodge, Jefferson counties offer community health survey

Local health organizations in Dodge and Jefferson counties are seeking input from local residents to help improve overall community health.

The community health needs assessment is a vital tool in identifying priorities and developing action plans to address the area’s health and wellness concerns. As part of this assessment, a community health survey has been created to gauge residents’ thoughts and opinions on the health challenges facing themselves and their friends, family and neighbors. The anonymous survey is open through June 27 and takes about 10 minutes to complete. The survey in English can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/Dodge_Jefferson_Community_Survey and the survey in Spanish can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/Dodge_Jefferson_Community_Survey_Spanish.

Paper versions of the survey in either language are also available in Dodge and Jefferson counties at libraries, community or senior centers, social service providers, health care clinics, etc. Organizations or businesses may request paper copies by connecting with representatives from the survey partners.

The effort is a collaboration between Dodge County Human Services and Health Department, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, Jefferson County Health Department, Watertown Department of Health, Fort Healthcare and Watertown Regional Medical Center. Survey results will inform a shared community health action plan for the region and be published through local media and organization websites later this year.

For more information, contact Emily Dieringer, MMC-BD community benefits coordinator at 920-356-6547 or dieringer.emily@marshfieldclinic.org; or Olivia Gerritson, Dodge County community health educator, at 920-386-4029 or ogerritson@co.dodge.wi.us.