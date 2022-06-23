 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dodge, Jefferson counties offer community health survey

  • 0

Local health organizations in Dodge and Jefferson counties are seeking input from local residents to help improve overall community health.

The community health needs assessment is a vital tool in identifying priorities and developing action plans to address the area’s health and wellness concerns. As part of this assessment, a community health survey has been created to gauge residents’ thoughts and opinions on the health challenges facing themselves and their friends, family and neighbors. The anonymous survey is open through June 27 and takes about 10 minutes to complete. The survey in English can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/Dodge_Jefferson_Community_Survey and the survey in Spanish can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/Dodge_Jefferson_Community_Survey_Spanish.

Paper versions of the survey in either language are also available in Dodge and Jefferson counties at libraries, community or senior centers, social service providers, health care clinics, etc. Organizations or businesses may request paper copies by connecting with representatives from the survey partners.

People are also reading…

The effort is a collaboration between Dodge County Human Services and Health Department, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, Jefferson County Health Department, Watertown Department of Health, Fort Healthcare and Watertown Regional Medical Center. Survey results will inform a shared community health action plan for the region and be published through local media and organization websites later this year.

For more information, contact Emily Dieringer, MMC-BD community benefits coordinator at 920-356-6547 or dieringer.emily@marshfieldclinic.org; or Olivia Gerritson, Dodge County community health educator, at 920-386-4029 or ogerritson@co.dodge.wi.us.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MOO-DAY Brunch set for Saturday

The Columbia County - MOO-DAY Brunch will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Manthe Paulson Farms with Junior and Sherri Manthe, Melvin…

Mower named Top 20 new product

Mower named Top 20 new product

MAYVILLE — The Metalcraft of Mayville/Scag Power Equipment Scag EVZ electric zero-turn riding mower has been chosen by Landscape Business as o…

Franke receives Kamps award

Franke receives Kamps award

Natalie Franke, a 2022 Beaver Dam High School graduate, is the recipient of the $500 Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Jerome H. Kamps Memoria…

Lulich awarded $600 scholarship

Ethan Lulich of Mauston, has been awarded a $600 scholarship from the Wisconsin FFA Alumni and Supporters to attend the Washington Leadership …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News