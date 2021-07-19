Dodgeland FFA wins FFA awards

JUNEAU — The State FFA Convention was held July 5-8 in Madison. The Dodgeland Chapter was named the state winner in the FFA Marketing Plan Career Development Event. Team members Carley Nehls, Kira Schall, and Shania Wehrmann developed a marketing plan including steps to market a product or service, create a written proposal, set up strategies, project a budget, evaluate progress and then present their findings to judges. The team will now compete at the National FFA Career Development Events during the 93rd National FFA Convention held in October in Indianapolis, Indiana.