Dodgeland FFA wins FFA awards

JUNEAU — The State FFA Convention was held July 5-8 in Madison. The Dodgeland Chapter was named the state winner in the FFA Marketing Plan Career Development Event. Team members Carley Nehls, Kira Schall, and Shania Wehrmann developed a marketing plan including steps to market a product or service, create a written proposal, set up strategies, project a budget, evaluate progress and then present their findings to judges. The team will now compete at the National FFA Career Development Events during the 93rd National FFA Convention held in October in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Ethan Peters, son of Mark and Andrea Peters, received the third-place Gold Rated Proficiency in the area of Nursery Operations.
Austin Cramer, son of Jeremy and Heather Cramer, received for the fourth-place Gold Rated Proficiency in the area of Wildlife Production and Management.
Autumn Soter, daughter of Dale and Andrea Soter, received the Wisconsin State FFA Degree.