110 Dodgeland kids receive backpacks

Due to the support of community churches, organizations, businesses and caring individuals, 110 Dodgeland schoolchildren received school supply filled backpacks from The Gathering Source for their first day of school. Conagra Brands Beaver Dam employees organized a school supply collection and filled 25 of those backpacks on Aug. 30. Pictured are, from front left, Deb Wolter, Julie Maree, Cheyanne Steinle, Sara Burrow, Tracy Jameson, Cassandra Meyer and Brenda Lueck; back row, Tre Nehmer and Paul Ramirez.
