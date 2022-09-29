 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DODGELAND NAMES HOMECOMING COURT

The Dodgeland School District selects its Homecoming Court with king/queen on Sept. 29. From front, left, Maddee Peplinski, Sayrah Benzing, Annaliese Christian-Cotter, Kira Schall, Carley Nehls; back row, Austin Cramer, Eric Perez, Logan Pickart, Colin Wagner, Dylan Kohn.

