Dodgeland School District earns two awards
Dodgeland School District earns two awards

Awards presented

Annette VanHook Thompson, Dodgeland School District administrator, left, accepts the Spectrum Award of Excellence and the Award of Merit from Jay Posick, Wisconsin School Public Relations Association Board Member and Merton Intermediate School principal on July 8.

 WSPRA/Contributed

JUNEAU — The Wisconsin School Public Relations Association honored the Dodgeland School District with a Spectrum Award of Excellence for its “Home, Again,” school reopening project and an Award for Merit for its “Dodgeland Schools: Investing in Tomorrow” referendum communication projects on July 1.

Spectrum Awards recognize high-quality public relations efforts produced by or on behalf of Wisconsin school districts; 52 school districts received awards. The Spectrum Awards were presented virtually at its annual conference.

All entries were judged on a 30-point scale in six areas: goals and objectives, research and planning, execution and evaluation, results, language, and design.

