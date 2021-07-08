Dodgeland School District earns two awards

JUNEAU — The Wisconsin School Public Relations Association honored the Dodgeland School District with a Spectrum Award of Excellence for its “Home, Again,” school reopening project and an Award for Merit for its “Dodgeland Schools: Investing in Tomorrow” referendum communication projects on July 1.

Spectrum Awards recognize high-quality public relations efforts produced by or on behalf of Wisconsin school districts; 52 school districts received awards. The Spectrum Awards were presented virtually at its annual conference.

All entries were judged on a 30-point scale in six areas: goals and objectives, research and planning, execution and evaluation, results, language, and design.