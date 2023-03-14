JUNEAU — Dodgeland School District selects Care Solace, an organization determined to calm the chaos of mental health care coordination, to expand access to community mental health and substance use treatment providers for students, staff, and their families. Care Solace provides a Care Companion team who can quickly and confidentially find available providers in the community. Care Solace also equips school systems with a customized online tool that gives community members a way to anonymously search for community-based providers matched to their needs.

“We want to partner with parents to help support the mental health needs of our students and know that navigating the mental health provider options, along with health insurance is a challenge often filled with barriers and long waiting lists. In a recent Dodgeland parent survey, 60% of those who responded said they are concerned about their child’s mental health. We are hopeful that Care Solace will help our families find the mental health supports they need,” Jessica Johnson, district administrator, said.

With Care Solace, families and staff gain access to a dedicated Care Companion to navigate the mental health care system on their behalf, calling providers to find the right fit and availability. They help families with private insurance, Medicaid, and no insurance, and are available 24/7/365 in any language.

The Care Solace service is now available at no cost to Dodgeland School District students, staff, and their families. Parents can contact Ashley Neis, school social worker, or visit caresolace.com/dodgeland.