JUNEAU — The Dodge County 4-H Leaders Association recognized the 2019 Friend of 4-H at the annual 4-H Awards program on Oct. 20 at the Dodge County Administration Building in Juneau. Noreen Dogs, a leader in the Herman Hornets 4-H Club was honored with the award for her more than 25 years of support.
Dogs has served as a stamping and sewing leader in Herman Hornets 4-H Club for more than 15 years and she and her husband Larry are also financial sponsors for any fundraisers or collections that the clubs hold.
She has served as the county 4-H Leaders Association treasurer and handled computer support for that role; a county leader in the Exploring project and volunteers at the Dodge County Fair to help in the Youth Building; a Silent Auction Committee member and served on the 4-H Endowment Fund Committee,.
Nominated by 4-H clubs and Dodge County leaders and selected by the Dodge County 4-H Leaders Executive Board, recipients play a key role in the Dodge County 4-H program.
For information, visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu or call 920-386-3790.
