Dollar General opens in Beaver Dam

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE — Dollar General at 100 Highway G in Beaver Dam is now open. DG stores provide area residents with an affordable store to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.

The new Beaver Dam location includes on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.

DG-Beaver Dam, plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.

DG supports literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. Schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store may apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. For more information, visit dgliteracy.com.

The new store is expected to employ about six to 10 people, offering competitive wages, training and development programs and benefits, health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions at https://careers.dollargeneral.com.