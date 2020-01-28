Don-Rick Insurance expands

Dan and Eric Lewison, co-owners of Don-Rick Insurance, announce the addition of Garrett Schwarz and Mitch Schwarz as partners and commercial lines agents, according to a Jan. 28 press release.
Both fourth-generation insurance agents have extensive histories and backgrounds in the insurance industry. Mitch Schwarz served as a top independent insurance agent across Wisconsin and Garrett Schwarz served in a leadership role at CNA Insurance, one of the country’s largest commercial insurance carriers.
Don-Rick Insurance has offices in Baraboo, Portage, Holmen and its newest location at 2000 Prairie St., Suite 20, Prairie du Sac.