You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don-Rick Insurance expands
0 comments

Don-Rick Insurance expands

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mitch Schwarz

Mitch Schwarz

Dan and Eric Lewison, co-owners of Don-Rick Insurance, announce the addition of Garrett Schwarz and Mitch Schwarz as partners and commercial lines agents, according to a Jan. 28 press release.

Both fourth-generation insurance agents have extensive histories and backgrounds in the insurance industry. Mitch Schwarz served as a top independent insurance agent across Wisconsin and Garrett Schwarz served in a leadership role at CNA Insurance, one of the country’s largest commercial insurance carriers.

Don-Rick Insurance has offices in Baraboo, Portage, Holmen and its newest location at 2000 Prairie St., Suite 20, Prairie du Sac.

+1 
Garrett Schwarz

Garrett Schwarz
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$3K scholarship awarded
Community

$3K scholarship awarded

The W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation in Baraboo, has awarded a one-year $3,000 collegiate scholarship, renewable for up to four year…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News