The North Freedom Rod and Gun Club held a raffle throughout the summer during the trap and archery leagues and raised $1,000 to donate to the Badger Honor Flight. The donation was presented Friday. Pictured are, from left, Bill Vertein, Scott Steinhorst, Tony Fluette, Ben Henke, Adam Karg and Randy Brandt with BHF representatives Stan and Lynette Theis.
