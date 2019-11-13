{{featured_button_text}}
$2,500 donated for basketball court

The Waupun Lions Club donated $2,500 to the city of Waupun for a basketball court at Dodge Park on Nov. 7. Pictured, from left, are Larry Sullivan, Waupun Recreation Board; Bill Thome, Waupun Lions Club; Waupun Mayor Julie Nickel.

 JOHN BETT/Contributed
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.