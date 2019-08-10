$5,000 donated for elephant sculpture

Baraboo Public Art Board members accept a $5,000 donation from Kimberly Rabska of Community First Bank to begin the creation of the final elephant for the Myron Park sculpture project. Pictured, from left, Cully Shelton, Bekah Stelling, Rabska, Morgan McArthur, Megan Watson, Mayor Mike Palm, Judy Spring, Ed Geick on July 25.
