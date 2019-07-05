$2,500 donated for Fox Lake playground equipment

Dodge County farmers Jim and Linda Meagher were awarded a $2,500 America's Farmers Grow communities donation, sponsored by the Bayer Fund. The Meaghers then donated those funds to the Crocker Street Park Committee in Fox Lake for new playground equipment. The donation was acknowledged at a June 22 ribbon-cutting. Pictured is the Meagher family with friends.
