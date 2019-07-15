$1,400 donated for health services

Thea O’Connor, executive director, Church Health Services, left, received a $1,400 donation from Bev Beal-Loeck, a member of the Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis on June 3. This donation will help CHS, a United Way agency; continue to address the medical, mental health and dental needs of those who are of low income, underinsured or uninsured in the greater Dodge County area.
