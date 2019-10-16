{{featured_button_text}}
$750 donated for health services

Waupun Rotary Club donated $750 to Church Health Services on Oct. 10. The donation will be used to support mental health programs in the Waupun Area School District. Pictured, from left, Kris Snow, Rick Vant Hoff, Thea O’Connor, Kate Burk.

 CHS/Contributed
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.