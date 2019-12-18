$660 donated for kids beds
Encapsys Portage employees held a Chili Cook Off on Nov. 20 to raise funds for Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Brandon Busser, right, presents a $667 donation to Brian Scheibach of SHP on Dec. 9.

 HOLLY PETERSON/Contributed

