$1,000 donated for replacement trees

The Waupun Lions Club donated $1,000 to the city of Waupun for use toward the tree replacement project on Nov. 7. Due to the presence of the emerald ash borer, 150 ash trees on public property are being removed. Replacement trees are $50 for 3-4-foot trees; $75, 4-6-foot; $150, 6-7-foot. If interested in making a tax deductible donation, contact the city of Waupun Parks and Recreation Department. Pictured, from left, are Larry Sullivan, Waupun Recreation Board; Bill Thome, Waupun Lions Club; and Waupun Mayor Julie Nickel.
