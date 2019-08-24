$700 donated for scholarship

Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis donated $700 to The Moraine Park Foundation for its scholarship program on Aug. 19. The scholarship is offered to students who are enrolled full-time, attend at the Beaver Dam campus and have a minimum grade-point average of 2.75. For more information, visit morainepark.edu/foundation.
