$700 donated for school supplies

Robert Dorn of Monsignor O’Reilly Knights of Columbus Council 746 presents a $700 donation to Becky Hovde, Helping Hands Inc., formerly the Backpack Project. The funds were raised from the July 26-27 brat fry. Helping Hands Inc. helps provide school supplies to Baraboo area students that are in need.
